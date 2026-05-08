Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Friday that Suarez's (hamstring) next start will come next week "sometime in the Philly series," Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Suarez had to be lifted from his last start with right hamstring tightness. His next turn had been lined up for this weekend against the Rays, but the Red Sox have elected to give the southpaw a bit more rest. Payton Tolle will move up a day to take the ball Saturday, and Brayan Bello will pitch Sunday, either as a traditional starter or bulk reliever.