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Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Remains limited Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Suarez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Suarez continues to operate on a limited workload -- he threw just 54 pitches (42 strikes) in his second start back from a groin strain. The left-hander wasn't as sharp in this performance as his last one, which may partially explain the early exit, though it appears he's still at least a couple of starts from getting back to a full workload. For the season, Suarez has a 3.15 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 105:28 K:BB over 100 innings across 19 starts. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the White Sox.

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