Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Up and down in no-decision

Suarez took a no-decision Sunday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out 10.

Sunday was certainly a mixed bag for Suarez, who gave up a season-worst eight knocks but did match a season high with 10 strikeouts. The 30-year-old southpaw remains without a quality start since the end of April, having now worked at least six innings just three times in 11 outings this year. Suarez still has a respectable 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 57:19 K:BB over 59.2 frames, but he's lined up for a difficult matchup next weekend against the division-rival Yankees in New York.