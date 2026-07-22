Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Won't be activated Wednesday

Interim manager Chad Tracy said that Suarez (groin/illness) won't be activated to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Orioles, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Suarez isn't dealing with any setbacks related to the left groin strain that sent him to the shelf July 9; instead, it's an illness that surfaced earlier this week that will keep him from taking the hill Wednesday. Eduardo Rivera will draw the start for the nightcap as the Red Sox go for their 16th straight win, but Suarez shouldn't have to wait long to return from the injured list. The Red Sox could insert Suarez into the rotation at some point during their home series versus the Blue Jays this weekend or in Monday's series opener in Sacramento versus the Athletics.