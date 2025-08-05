Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Could return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony (back) will be held out Tuesday but could return as early as Wednesday against the Royals, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
The team will shut Anthony down for another day as a precaution, but manager Alex Cora noted after Monday's matchup that he doesn't think the rookie outfielder will miss time beyond Tuesday. The Red Sox should have another update on Anthony's availability closer to Wednesday's series finale.
