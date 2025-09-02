Anthony was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians with an apparent back injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Anthony appeared to tweak his back while striking out during his at-bat in the fourth inning, and he was replaced on defense when the Red Sox took the field in the fifth. More details on the severity of the 21-year-old's injury will have to wait until the team gets a closer look at him, but he can be considered day-to-day for now.