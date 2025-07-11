Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Getting breather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay.
Anthony will get the night off Friday after making 13 consecutive starts. During that stretch, the rookie went 21-for-55 (.382) with 11 runs scored and eight RBI. Masataka Yoshida will DH while Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu fill the outfield from left to right.
