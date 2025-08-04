Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Late scratch Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony was scratched from the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Royals due to an undisclosed injury, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Anthony was removed from the starting nine minutes before first pitch, and the team has yet to provide more information on the reason behind his absence. Wilyer Abreu will bat third and man right field in Anthony's stead.
