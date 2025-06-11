Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Notches first MLB hit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rays.
Anthony went the other way with a pitch outside the zone, lacing a two-run double in the first inning that held up as the winning knock. The two-bagger was Anthony's first hit in the majors and gave him three RBI in his first two contests.
