Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Anthony (oblique) has progressed to power walking on the treadmill, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

While it's a modest step forward from his normal walking on a treadmill, it's unclear when Anthony might be ready for baseball activities. A return in time for the American League Wild Card Series -- should the Red Sox qualify -- seems unlikely for Anthony. The rookie outfielder has been shelved for three-plus weeks with a left oblique strain.

