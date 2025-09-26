Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Power walking on treadmill
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Anthony (oblique) has progressed to power walking on the treadmill, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
While it's a modest step forward from his normal walking on a treadmill, it's unclear when Anthony might be ready for baseball activities. A return in time for the American League Wild Card Series -- should the Red Sox qualify -- seems unlikely for Anthony. The rookie outfielder has been shelved for three-plus weeks with a left oblique strain.
