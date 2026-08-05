Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Progresses to batting cage

Anthony (wrist) took overhand pitching in the batting cage Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Anthony has progressed from hitting off a tee to taking underhand flips to Tuesday's work in the cage. There's a planned recovery day Wednesday before Anthony takes BP in the cage Thursday. Boston interim manager Chad Tracy said Anthony will be evaluated during this phase prior to determining next steps for the outfielder. The progression will include on-field batting practice and hitting off the Trajekt machine, which simulates major-league pitchers. After that, it's a rehab assignment.