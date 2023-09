Anthony has been promoted by the Red Sox from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Anthony has been one of the biggest risers among prospects this season and has now reached the Double-A level in his first full season at just 19 years of age. The left-handed hitting outfielder has collected a .265/.396/.459 batting line with 13 home runs, 13 stolen bases and a 113:78 K:BB over 96 games between Low-A Salem and Greenville in 2023.