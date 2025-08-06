default-cbs-image
Anthony (back) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game versus the Royals.

Anthony missed the previous two contests with mid-back tightness, but he's ready to roll for Wednesday's game. The rookie outfielder -- who agreed to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension with Boston earlier Wednesday -- will carry an eight-game hitting stretch into the series finale.

