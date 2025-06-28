Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Smacks two doubles vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony went 3-for-6 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 15-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Anthony got on base in the second inning on a single before adding doubles in the fifth and eighth. It was his first multi-hit game of his major-league career, and he has gone 7-for-26 (.269) with six runs scored, four doubles and one RBI over his last seven starts.
