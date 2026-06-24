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Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Still not ready to hit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Interim manager Chad Tracy said Wednesday that Anthony (finger/wrist) hasn't made any substantive progress in his recovery back in Boston since the Red Sox began their road trip last weekend, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Though a recent MRI on a partially torn tendon in his right ring finger showed healing, Anthony is still experiencing some discomfort that has prevented him from initiating a hitting progression. He'll simply have to wait until the pain subsides before he can make any meaningful strides in his recovery, leaving Anthony without a definitive timeline for a return. The young outfielder has been on the shelf since May 7.

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