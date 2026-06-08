Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Still not swinging

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Monday that Anthony (finger) remains shut down from swinging a bat, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony landed on the injured list May 7 due to what the team initially labeled as a right wrist sprain before later reclassifying the injury as a sprained ligament on the base of his right ring finger. The 22-year-old outfielder had made enough progress to resume taking dry swings in late May before being shut down when he experienced renewed soreness while trying to hit off a tee. He's remained in a holding pattern in his recovery ever since, making it increasingly likely that he'll be shelved through at least the end of the month. Anthony's ongoing absence should continue to open up a regular spot in the lineup for Masataka Yoshida when the Red Sox face right-handed pitching.