Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Still sore when swinging bat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony (wrist) was still sore when taking some swings Monday and will not swing a bat again until at least Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox had been hopeful that Anthony could take a big step forward with the resumption of a hitting progression Monday, but instead the team is forced to pump the brakes on his rehab. Until Anthony is able to ramp up his swinging without issue, there will not be a timetable for his return to action. He's been sidelined since early May.
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