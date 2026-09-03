Anthony went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Mariners.

Anthony cut Boston's deficit to 8-2 in the seventh inning with a 370-foot shot off Michael Rucker, his second homer this season and first since returning from an extended IL stint. Anthony has certainly hit the ground running following a nearly four-month absence -- he has at least two hits in each of his last four games, going 9-for-18 with four extra-base hits since rejoining the Red Sox. Overall, Anthony is slashing .268/.376/.402 with 16 runs scored, six RBI and two steals across 149 plate appearances this year.