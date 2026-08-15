Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Will be evaluated this weekend

Anthony (finger) will undergo an evaluation following this weekend, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Anthony is making significant progress with his hitting program in Fort Myers (Fla.) and is "getting closer" to beginning rehab assignment. "He's got a real good setup there in Fort Myers right now," Tracy said. "He's got everything he needs, and then we'll see how he does over the weekend and go from there." Anthony is hitting off the Trakjet machine and recently incorporated breaking balls.