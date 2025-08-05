Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Will return to lineup Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Anthony (back) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Marcos Grunfeld of El Emergente reports.
Anthony is being held out of the lineup for a second straight day Tuesday due to mid-back tightness, but he is expected to return for Wednesday's series finale. Masataka Yoshida is getting a start in left field for the Red Sox on Tuesday.
