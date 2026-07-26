Red Sox's Sonny Gray: One bad inning in second loss

Gray (12-2) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and no walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

All five runs came with two outs in the third inning, but Gray allowed 10 hard-hit balls despite generating an impressive 12 whiffs on 75 pitches. It was a rare clunker for the 36-year-old, who snapped a streak of nine straight quality starts while taking his first loss since April 14. He owns a 2.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 93:28 K:BB across 106.2 innings this season and will aim to rebound in a road matchup with the Athletics next week.