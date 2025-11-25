The Red Sox acquired Gray and cash considerations from the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Gray had a no-trade clause but has agreed to waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a deal to the Red Sox. The 36-year-old posted a 4.28 ERA (3.39 FIP) and 201:38 K:BB over 180.2 innings for St. Louis in 2025, marking the second straight year he reached the 200-strikeout plateau. Gray is owed $35 million in 2026 and has a $5 million buyout on a $30 million mutual option for 2027.