Red Sox's Yu Chang: Back from paternity leave
Chang was activated from the paternity leave list by the Red Sox on Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
He was away for only one day and is back in the Red Sox' lineup Thursday, playing shortstop and batting ninth. Enmanuel Valdez was sent back down in a corresponding move.
