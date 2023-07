Chang (wrist) could be activated from the 60-day injured list as soon as Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Chang has played four games since re-starting his rehab assignment, going 3-for-16 at the dish. The Red Sox have said he will be their shortstop when he returns, although that could only be for a few weeks until Trevor Story (elbow) is ready. Chang is coming back from hamate bone surgery.