Chang is contending with visa issues and isn't scheduled to report back to Red Sox camp until Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Chang is working to rejoin Boston after he recently took home MVP honors for Pool A of the World Baseball Classic following a four-game stint with Chinese Taipei in which he went 7-for-16 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI. Assuming his arrival at camp isn't delayed any further than the latter half this week, Chang should remain in the mix to win a spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder. Bobby Dalbec likely represents his main competition for the final roster berth.