Red Sox's Yu Chang: Getting a start at second base
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chang is starting at second base and hitting ninth for the Red Sox on Tuesday versus the Pirates.
He's filling in for Christian Arroyo, who is getting a day off. Chang will square off against Roansy Contreras in what will be his first start of the season.
