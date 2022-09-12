The Red Sox claimed Chang off waivers from the Rays on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Before Tampa Bay designated him for assignment over the weekend, Chang's most recent action actually came against the Red Sox on Sept. 6, when he went 2-for-3 with a home run and walk. The righty-hitting infielder slashed .216/.280/.324 through 164 total plate appearances on the season, and he's unlikely to serve as anything more than a short-side platoon player in Boston for the remainder of 2022. Since he doesn't have minor-league options remaining, Boston will need to add him to its 28-man active roster.