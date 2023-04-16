Chang went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a two-run single in Saturday's 9-7 victory over the Angels.

Chang hit a go-ahead, two-run blast in the fourth to give Boston a 5-4 advantage, and after the bullpen faltered, Chang responded with another go-ahead knock in the eighth -- a two-run single that gave the Red Sox a 8-7 lead. The two clutch hits were Chang's first knocks of the season, and he's starting to get more consistent playing time after operating exclusively as a reserve to start the season.