Red Sox's Yu Chang: Lands on paternity list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Boston will place Chang (personal) on the paternity list Wednesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Chang will be away for at least one day as his family welcomes a new addition. Enmanuel Valdez will be promoted from Triple-A Worcester to take Chang's place on the 26-man roster.
