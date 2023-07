Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Chang (wrist) is likely to be activated from the injured list later this week, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cora added that Chang will be the team's primary shortstop when he returns from late-April surgery to repair a fractured left hamate bone. The 27-year-old was slashing just .136/.174/.341 through 47 plate appearances prior to the injury and offers little fantasy appeal despite the opportunity for an elevated role.