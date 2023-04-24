Chang started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 12-5 win over the Brewers.

Chang is 4-for-15 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored during this four-game run as a starter. Enrique Hernandez opened the season as the everyday shortstop, but multiple errors (minus-5 OAA) early and a need to cover injuries in center field and second base have opened the door for Chang, who has gotten the most out of his six hits and .146 batting average (three HR, eight RBI, five runs).