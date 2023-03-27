Chang clinched a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster Monday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
While Boston could look outside the organization to fill out its bench ranks prior to Thursday's season opener versus Orioles, at least for the time being, Chang's spot is secure after the Red Sox optioned Bobby Dalbec -- his primary competition for a utility-infield role -- to Triple-A Worcester on Monday. The righty-hitting Chang could be a candidate to make frequent starts against left-handed pitching; on those occasions, he and Justin Turner would likely fill out the first base and designated hitter spots while the lefty-hitting Triston Casas sits out.