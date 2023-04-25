The Red Sox placed Chang on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamate fracture. He's scheduled to undergo surgery and Thursday and is expected to miss around six weeks, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The injury Chang suffered in Monday's game against the Orioles comes at an unfortunate time, as he had recently carved out a regular role at shortstop for the Red Sox. With Chang now headed for surgery, Enrique Hernandez is expected to move over from second base to take on the bulk of the starts at shortstop. Christian Arroyo and Triple-A Worcester call-up Enmanuel Valdez are the primary candidates to pick up reps at the keystone.