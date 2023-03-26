Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Chang is expected to play Monday against Atlanta, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cora notes that Chang is moving well, and that he looks the same physically after missing time away from the Red Sox for the World Baseball Classic and then a visa issue, and that they have no questions with him defensively. "It's just a matter of where we're at (roster-wise) in the upcoming days," Cora said. Chang is right on the roster bubble for Boston, and the Red Sox likely won't make a decision until right before Opening Day.