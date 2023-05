Chang (wrist) paused his rehab assignment after experiencing pain in his hand during his first rehab game, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Chang fractured his left hamate bone in late April and was expected to miss six weeks. His rehab assignment was delayed earlier in the week, and it seemingly should have been delayed a bit further, as he lasted just one game before suffering a setback. The issue doesn't seem to be a major one, however, so he could resume his rehab next week.