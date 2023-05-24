site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Yu Chang: Rehab delayed
Chang (wrist) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend.
The Red Sox were hopeful Chang would kick off a rehab stint Wednesday, but the infielder experienced soreness after swinging the bat Monday.
