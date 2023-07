Chang went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Mets.

The steal was just the second of the season for Chang, who continues to operate as Boston's everyday shortstop. His window of opportunity will last another couple of weeks, as Trevor Story (elbow) has just begun a rehab assignment that may reach the upper limits of the 20-day maximum. Chang is batting .219 (7-for-32) since he returned from the injured list July 7.