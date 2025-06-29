Abbott did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Padres, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Abbott needed 102 pitches to get through five innings, but his only blemish was a solo home run in the fifth. The 26-year-old has allowed just three earned runs over his past four starts and has impressively yielded one earned run or fewer in 12 of 14 outings this season. He'll carry a 1.79 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 76:22 K:BB across 80.1 innings into a road test against the Phillies next weekend.