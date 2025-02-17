Abbott is a bit behind schedule at the start of spring training while he still works through the left shoulder strain that ended his 2024 season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Abbott missed the final six weeks of last season and said he had "a few hiccups every now and then" with the shoulder during his offseason throwing program. Because of that, he and the Reds agreed it would be a good idea for the lefty to slow play things this spring. Abbott has been throwing bullpen sessions since the start of spring training, but he will need one or two more before being cleared to face hitters. It's uncertain when he might appear in his first Cactus League game. Abbott is competing for the final spot in the Reds' rotation.