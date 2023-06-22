Abbott didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies after allowing three runs on four hits while striking out 10 batters over six innings.

Abbott's run of three straight scoreless starts to begin MLB career came to an end in a hurry Wednesday, as the rookie left-hander allowed a leadoff home run to Brenton Doyle to open the game. He went on to surrender two more solo homers on the afternoon but still managed to reach six innings and set a new career high in strikeouts. Abbott also didn't walk a batter for the first time in four starts this season.