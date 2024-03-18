Reds manager David Bell said Monday that Abbott is competing with Brandon Williamson (shoulder) for the fifth spot in the rotation, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Frankie Montas, Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcraft and Nick Martinez are locked into the first four rotation spots, leaving Abbott and Williamson to battle for the final slot. It might be only temporary, though, as Nick Lodolo (lower leg) could be ready for his season debut by April 10. Abbott has been roughed up this spring, giving up seven runs on 14 hits and a walk over eight innings. The lefty also faded badly down the stretch last season with a 6.09 ERA in his final 10 starts.