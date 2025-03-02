Abbott (shoulder) expressed optimism Sunday that he'll be ready for Opening Day after he recently tossed his first live batting practice session of the spring, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "Big step, big checkmark," Abbott said. "I feel really confident where we are."

Just two days earlier, manager Terry Francona suggested that Abbott's availability for Opening Day was more of a question mark, but the southpaw's ability to face hitters is a big step in a positive direction. Abbott is likely to throw live BP sessions on at least a couple more occasions before the Reds include him in the Cactus League pitching schedule. He should still have enough time to get stretched out for starting duty before the Reds open their season March 27, but any minor snags in the buildup process would likely make him a candidate for a stint on the injured list.