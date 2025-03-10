Now Playing

Abbott (shoulder) is expected to make his Cactus League debut by the middle of this week, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Abbott has been on a slower throwing progression than other starters but was enthused when talking about his status Sunday. "It definitely feels good. I feel ready to go," Abbott said. "I think it's a smart way of doing it, not rushing into it." The left-hander felt nothing abnormal after throwing 32 pitches in a two-inning, live batting practice session Friday.

