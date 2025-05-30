Abbott (5-0) earned the win against the Cubs on Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

Abbott generated 12 whiffs on 93 pitches and retired the final 15 batters he faced, completing seven innings for the first time this season. It was an especially impressive effort considering he just limited the vaunted Cubs lineup to one run Saturday. The southpaw improved to 5-0 on the year and has now yielded only eight earned runs across nine starts. He'll carry a 1.51 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB across 47.2 innings into a home matchup with the Brewers next week.