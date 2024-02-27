Abbott struck out one over two scoreless innings in Monday's start against Seattle.

Abbott tossed two perfect innings and was done after 22 pitches. The right-hander was so efficient that he needed additional pitches in the bullpen following his departure. Of note, Abbott's fastball consistently hit 94 mph (and touched 95), a development he said has never come this early in spring, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Abbott's main focus for 2024 is being more consistent with his curveball and changeup and getting deeper into games. He walked 3.6 batters per nine innings in 2023, so landing those two pitches in the zone should help extend outings. The 24-year-old also worked on conditioning and weight training, which he hopes will keep him stronger throughout the season. Abbott fell off in the second half last year, posting a 6.42 ERA over his final 11 starts.