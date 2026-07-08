Reds' Andrew Abbott: Fans eight during loss

Abbott (5-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out eight over six innings.

Abbott allowed all three of his runs in the third inning, including a two-run homer from Kyle Schwarber. He bounced back nicely afterward, retiring 10 of the final 12 batters he faced while striking out six. The left-hander turned in a quality start and set a season high with eight strikeouts, but it wasn't enough to counter Zack Wheeler's dominant seven-inning, 14 strikeout performance. After an ugly start to the season, Abbott has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start since April 24, posting a 2.86 ERA with a 62:32 K:BB over that stretch. He is scheduled to make one final start before the All-Star break at home against the Cubs.