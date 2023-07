Abbott (6-2) earned the win Tuesday at Milwaukee after he struck out nine and allowed seven hits and one walk over six scoreless innings.

The Brewers had traffic on the bases in every inning, but Abbott induced 15 swinging strikes to help deliver his fifth scoreless start of the season. Since he surrendered six runs over 4.1 frames against Milwaukee on July 7, the rookie left-hander has given up just two runs with an 18:5 K:BB across 20 innings over his past three starts.