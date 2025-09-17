Abbott (9-7) took the loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The left-hander gave up an early sacrifice fly after opening the game with consecutive hits in the first inning before surrendering a two-run homer to Thomas Saggese in the third, and he received no run support from the Reds' offense leading to the loss Tuesday. Abbott needed 96 pitches to get through 4.2 frames, marking the third time in his last five outings he's failed to complete five innings -- a stretch marked by inconsistency despite flashes of dominance, such as his previous start, when he went eight strong innings against San Diego while allowing just one run. The 26-year-old will take a 2.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 143:42 K:BB across 156.1 innings into his next scheduled start against the Cubs.