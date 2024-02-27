Abbott is battling with Nick Martinez and, to a lesser extent Brandon Williamson, for the Reds' fifth starter job, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Abbott is off to a good start this spring, but it's noteworthy that his spot in the rotation isn't a sure thing. The way the job battle has been framed by Goldsmith is that Hunter Greene, Frankie Montas, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft all have spots provided they are healthy. But Lodolo, Montas and Ashcraft are all coming back from injury, so this situation is pretty fluid.