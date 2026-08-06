Reds' Andrew Abbott: Holds on for quality start in win

Abbott (6-7) earned the win against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

Abbott was efficient Thursday, firing 62 of his 88 pitches for strikes, and he hung in there for a quality start after giving up each of his three runs in the fourth inning. It was the longest outing of the season as well for the southpaw, who has turned in three quality starts in his past four outings. Abbott will take a 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a troubling 99:61 K:BB over 128.2 frames into his next scheduled appearance on the road against the White Sox.